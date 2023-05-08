Two officials kidnapped in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Terrorists kidnapped two officers of the Agriculture Department at gunpoint from Kulachi city on Sunday.

Official sources said that District Agriculture Director, Tank, Hussain Ahmad and District Agriculture Deputy Director Shahid Bhittani had come to the Agriculture Office located in Mohallah Ranazai in Kulachi City for a meeting.

In the meantime, they said that about 10 terrorists riding bikes came and forced their entry into the office and kidnapped the two officials at gunpoint.They said Director Hussain Ahmad and Deputy Director Shahid Bhittani had come from Bannu and Lakki Marwat for the meeting at the Agriculture Office in Kulachi City.

The sources added that the terrorists took the officials on their motorcycles.No individual or militant group has claimed responsibility for the kidnapping so far. Soon after the incident, the police rushed to the spot and started an investigation.