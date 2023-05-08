Alleged anomalies: COMSATS University sacks Abbottabad Campus ex-director

ABBOTTABAD: COMSATS University Islamabad (CUI) has terminated the service contract of former director of the Abbottabad Campus Dr Imtiaz Ali Khan.He was earlier sent on forced leave on charges of massive administrative, financial anomalies and unethical activities on the campus.

The varsity cut down the service contract of Dr Imtiaz Ai Khan with immediate effect after completing all the required formalities, including two inquiries followed by the recommendations of the sub-committee of the Senate of COMSATS University.

The latest letter issued by the university on April 20th stated: “Under Section 6 (b) (11) of the CUI employees efficiency and discipline statutes 2006, the duration of your service contract as Director Abbottabad Campus for a period of four years is reduced to April 20, 2023 and [that ] shall cease to continue beyond the date”.

The copy of letter available with The News stated that following the decision made by the sub-committee of the Senate of the CUI in its 7th meeting on January 12 this year, an opportunity of personal hearing was provided to him on the 10th April 2023 by a three members committee which endorsed the recommendations of the inquiry committee for implementation.

Earlier, a three members inquiry committee was constituted and notified on February 8, after the decision of a sub-committee of the Comsats University Senate to provide an opportunity of being heard to Dr Imtiaz Ali Khan, the director, and Muhammad Idris, the senior manager.

Dr Muhammad Nafees Zakaria Executive Director COMSATS, Professor Dr. Muhammad. Tabassam Afzal Rector CUI and Muhammad Raza Chouhan, Advisor, Higher Education Commission, were on the committee.

It may be recalled here that the then director of the COMSATS Abbottabad Campus, Professor Dr. Imtiaz Ali Khan faced trouble when he was charged with facilitating an employee of Higher Education Commission in unethical activity who was caught red handed on the campus.

Later, the rector of the university framed a number of charges against him pertaining to administrative, financial embezzlement and abuse of power.The former director was asked to explain his position for hiring over 40 interns and other employees without following the institutional procedural rules and policies along with unlawful appointment of several heads of the academic department and sections.