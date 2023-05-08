Minor boy crushed to death by a van

MANSEHRA: A speeding pickup vehicle crushed to death a minor boy in the Murad Pura area on Sunday.Abdul Hadee, 8, stated to be the son of Dr Waqas was crossing the road to move back home after shopping when the pickup vehicle ran over him.

Local rushed him to a nearby health facility where doctors pronounced him dead.The police after lodging FIR started raids to arrest the driver who had managed to flee after the incident.

Meanwhile, Rescue 1122 continued its search operation to fish out the body of an Afghan boy, who had drowned in Siran River in the Khaki area a day earlier.Mohammad Waris, 14, and his two companions were swept away in River Indus by torrents during flooding.Locals had rescued two of them and continued activities to fish out the body of Waris.