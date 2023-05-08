Karachi celebrates King Charles’ coronation with Commonwealth Corner at Salman Farsi Park

In a grand gesture of support and admiration for King Charles on the occasion of his coronation in Britain, the Karachi administration has created a special Commonwealth Corner at Salman Farsi Park.

The inauguration ceremony took place on Saturday in the presence of British Deputy High Commissioner Sarah Mooney and Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon. The Commonwealth Corner was seen as a remarkable gift from the people of Karachi to the newly crowned king. Deputy High Commissioner Sarah Mooney expressed her appreciation for the initiative, emphasising King Charles’ reputation as an environmentally conscious individual. She announced her intention to send photographs and videos of the Commonwealth Corner to the king, believing it would be a source of pride for him.

She extended her gratitude to the commissioner and the people of Pakistan for their support. Memon, shared his insights on King Charles’ dedication to environmental issues and his concern for improving the global climate change situation. He explained that the Commonwealth Corner had established as a testament to the people’s solidarity and to commemorate the king’s coronation. The Commonwealth Corner features 56 plants, symbolizing the 56 Commonwealth countries. This thoughtful selection aims to represent the unity and diversity of the Commonwealth nations, while also aligning with King Charles’ vision for a sustainable future.