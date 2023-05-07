Poetry recitation session held

WANA: The South Waziristan Youth Affairs Department arranged the annual “Manrey Gul” poetry recitation session at the Government Degree College Wana with the collaboration of district administration.

District Youth Officer South Waziristan Sardar Ali Wazir attended the session as chief guest.

A total of 53 poets from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including local poets from Wana Nisar Lala and Farooq Jan participated in the function.

President of Wana Pashto Literary Society Amin Jan, Nisar Lala and Umar Shah said that the event was held with the view to give a message of peace to the world that the people of Waziristan were peace-loving who wanted development and prosperity.

Poets from Swabi, Bannu, Karak, Lakki Marwat, Tank participated in the session.