Polling begins for 63 vacant local government seats in Sindh

The by-elections on the vacant seats in the local government bodies in 24 districts of Sindh, including all the seven districts of Karachi, are being held today (Sunday).

As per the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), the by-polls will be held for a total of 63 seats across the province.

The election campaigns by the contesting candidates have already ended at Friday midnight. The polling for the by-elections began at 8 am and will continue until 5 pm without any break.

In Karachi, the by-elections would be held for the chairmen and vice chairmen of 11 union committees (UCs) as well as 15 vacant seats of ward members.

The results of the 11 UCs may change the party position in the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation where currently the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) is the largest party, followed by the Jamaat-e-Islami with a close margin.

These 11 UCs in Karachi comprise UC-4 New Karachi, UC-6 North Nazimabad and UC-13 New Karachi in District Central; UC-2 Korangi, UC-3 Shah Lateef Town and UC-8 Landhi in District Korangi; UC-1 Orangi, UC-2 Orangi and UC-8 Mominabad in District West; UC-2 Bihar Colony in District South; and UC-2 Baldia in District Keamari.

The PPP had earlier criticised the ECP for holding the by-elections before holding the mayoral elections, stating that it would set a bad precedent. However, the ECP did not accept the PPP’s demand.

A total of 449 polling stations have been established in Sindh for the by-polls where a total of 434 candidates are in the field. Over 690,000 voters are eligible to cast their votes in these by-polls in the province.

A total of 292 polling stations in the province have been declared highly sensitive from the security point of view. During a recent meeting, Sindh Chief Secretary Dr Muhammad Sohail Rajput asked the officials concerned to ensure the installation of closed-circuit television cameras for electronic surveillance of such polling stations to ensure security on the polling day.

He also ordered ensuring water supply, electricity and other necessary facilities at the polling stations.

A press release issued by the ECP said all the presiding officers had been asked to do their best to ensure peaceful and fair conduct of the polls. All the polling agents of the contesting candidates would get the form 11 and form 12 on a timely basis after the completion of the polling process for maintaining transparency, the statement read.

The ECP said that in all, 168 polling stations in seven districts of Karachi had been declared highly sensitive. Over 7,000 police personnel would perform duties to maintain law and order during polling in the city. The provincial election commissioner has asked the Sindh chief secretary and inspector general of Police to make sure that polling was held in a peaceful and fair manner.

The provincial election commissioner also warned that any official showing negligence or found involved in dereliction of duties with regard to peaceful and transparent conduct of the by-polls would be sternly taken to task. The ECP said that a central control room and monitoring cell had been established in Islamabad for three days to monitor the by-polls in Sindh.

Anyone having a complaint regarding the polling process could contact the control room via contact numbers 051-9204403, 051-9210838 and 051-9204402, fax number 051-9204404 and email address ddmonitoringisb@gmail.com

38 seats in 17 districts

Hyderabad: Preparations have been made in the Hyderabad, Nawabshah, Sukkur and Larkana divisions for local government by-polls to be held today (Sunday).

The by-elections would be held in 17 districts of the four divisions for a total number of 38 seats of chairman and vice-chairman, district council and general members.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has established 147 polling stations in the 17 districts for the by-polls where personnel of the Sindh police would perform security duties.

Ballot boxes and other requisite materials were delivered from the ECP offices to the polling stations on Saturday.

The polling would be held today from 8am till 5pm without any interval.

In the Hyderabad division, the by-elections would be held for one seat of the district council of Matiari, one general member seat in Tando Allahyar, five chairman and vice-chairman of union committees in Hyderabad district, five general member seats in Hyderabad district, one general member seat in Jamshoro, two chairman and vice-chairman seats in Dadu, one general member seat in Dadu, two general member seats in Badin, two chairman and vice-chairman seats in Thatta, one general member seat in Thatta, one seat of chairman and vice-chairman in Sujawal, and general member seat in Sujawal.

Most of the by-elections in the Hyderabad division would be held in Hyderabad district where a total of 50 candidates are in the fray and more than 45,000 voters will exercise their right to vote in the 10 constituencies.

All 37 polling stations in the district have been declared highly sensitive, where the ECP has also installed CCTV cameras.

In the Sukkur division, voters will exercise their right to vote to elect one chairman and vice chairman and one general member in Sukkur district, one union committee chairman and vice chairman and one general member in Ghotki district and two general members in Khairpur district

In the Nawabshah division, preparations have been completed for the by-polls for one seat of chairman and vice-chairman of union council in Naushero Feroz, one seat of general member in Shaheed Benazirabad and one seat of general member in Sanghar.

In the Larkana division, by-elections would be held for one general member each in Jacobabad, Shikarpur and Kashmore districts.