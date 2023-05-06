Man shot dead

MANSEHRA: A man was shot dead at his watermill in the Darband area on Friday.Mohammad Khursheed was working at his watermill when the unidentified assailants opened indiscriminate fire on him, leaving him seriously injured.

He was rushed to a nearby health facility where doctors pronounced him dead.The body was handed over to the family after doctors accomplished the medico-legal formalities.

Meanwhile, 11 members of a family, including women and children, fell unconscious after eating a poisonous meal in the Jander Banda area.Rescue 1122 ambulances rushed a man, his wife, daughter and eight sons to the King Abdullah Teaching Hospital as their condition deteriorated after having a meal.

The doctors washed the stomachs of all of them and rushed them to the health facility unconscious and according to the doctors, their condition was now out of danger.