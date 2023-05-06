Using ‘quiet diplomacy’ to help solve Myanmar crisis: Indonesia

JAKARTA: Indonesia is using “quiet diplomacy” to speak with all sides of the Myanmar conflict and spur renewed peace efforts in the violence-racked country, its foreign minister said on Friday.

Myanmar has been riven by unrest since the military putsch that ousted Aung San Suu Kyi´s government in February 2021, with the junta´s bloody crackdown on dissent sparking social unrest and an economic crisis. Indonesia, Southeast Asia´s biggest economy and this year´s chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) bloc, is hoping to kickstart a five-point plan agreed with the Myanmar junta two years ago after mediation attempts to end violence failed. “In the early stages of its chairmanship, Indonesia decided to take a non-megaphone diplomacy approach,” Retno Marsudi told a press conference.