Using ‘quiet diplomacy’ to help solve Myanmar crisis: Indonesia

JAKARTA: Indonesia is using “quiet diplomacy” to speak with all sides of the Myanmar conflict and spur renewed peace efforts in the violence-racked country, its foreign minister said on Friday.
Myanmar has been riven by unrest since the military putsch that ousted Aung San Suu Kyi´s government in February 2021, with the junta´s bloody crackdown on dissent sparking social unrest and an economic crisis. Indonesia, Southeast Asia´s biggest economy and this year´s chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) bloc, is hoping to kickstart a five-point plan agreed with the Myanmar junta two years ago after mediation attempts to end violence failed. “In the early stages of its chairmanship, Indonesia decided to take a non-megaphone diplomacy approach,” Retno Marsudi told a press conference.
BUKAVU, DR Congo: More than 100 people have died after heavy rains and flooding in eastern Democratic Republic of...
AMMAN: Syria should soon be able to return to the Arab League but many challenges lie ahead in resolving the...
HONG KONG: Hong Kong national security police seized an “exhibit” on Friday that has been identified by local...
GENEVA: The UN warned on Friday that large numbers of children were dying in the Sudan conflict, pointing to reports...
MADRID: The extreme heat that engulfed the Iberian peninsula and parts of north Africa last week would have been...
PARIS: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will join President Emmanuel Macron in Paris for France´s Bastille Day...