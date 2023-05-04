One killed in Jamrud firing

JAMRUD: One person was killed and his brother injured as a result of firing in Jamrud subdivision of Khyber tribal district last night, local sources said.
The firing took place due to a domestic dispute in the Surkamar Kamar area of Jamrud. Initially, one brother shot and injured the other brother, upon which their father got angry and shot dead his son, who had opened the fire.
According to police, the deceased Khan Hazrat first fired at his brother Jan Gul due to a domestic dispute, injuring him. Later, their father Taj Gul got angry and fired at Khan Hazrat, who died on the spot.
