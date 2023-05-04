Fakhar among ICC Player of the Month nominees

LAHORE: Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman is among ICC Player of the Month nominees for April after his outstanding performance with the bat. Zaman scored back-to-back centuries in the ongoing ODI series against New Zealand on home soil.

Chasing 289 in the first match, the opener led his team’s response with a barrage of hitting, resulting in a 124-run stand with Imam-ul-Haq, and eventually a 5-wicket victory thanks to his controlled innings of 117 from 114 balls,” the ICC said in press release.

“With an even more imposing target of 337 for victory in the second ODI, Fakhar once again dominated the visiting bowlers, establishing big partnerships at the top of the order on his way to a memorable 180 not out, allowing Pakistan to record their second highest ever successful ODI chase at a canter,” it added.

It must be noted that Zaman smashed a third consecutive century to guide Pakistan to a seven-wicket victory over New Zealand in the second ODI on Saturday. The 33-year-old left-handed opener hit an undefeated 180 off 144 balls for his tenth ODI hundred.