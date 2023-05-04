Business in education

The increase in the number of private schools has raised many serious concerns as the educational system in Pakistan seems like the corporate world where most private institutions exploit students and faculty. Save a few quality schools, local private schools are more focused on generating revenue instead of imparting quality education. This has put the future of children at risk as they are taught by less qualified and untrained teachers who are paid low salaries by the administration. In Sindh, public schools have already failed to impart quality education for various reasons. This leaves parents to get their child enrolled at a private school. But the situation does not change. The Sindh government should come up with some policies to monitor private schools that encourage earning instead of focusing on education for the sake of improving the future of our children.

Tulha Sikander

Larkana