Ex-minister says JUIF only party to steer country out of crises

NOWSHERA: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl leader Liaqat Khattak said on Tuesday that JUIF was the only party that could steer the country out of the prevailing crises if voted to power.

Speaking at the party joining gatherings in Tangi Khattak and Mohib Banda, he strongly criticised the previous Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government, saying that PTI leaders had cheated the people in the name of so-called ‘change’.

He advised the PTI chief Imran Khan to end the ongoing political turmoil and take prudent decisions in the interest of country and nation.Liaqat Khattak, who also remained part of the PTI previous government as provincial minister and later quit the party due to differences with his brother ex-defence minister Pervez Khattak and joined the JUIF said that the former rulers had cheated the masses on fake pledges of providing 10 million jobs and one million houses to the homeless but did nothing during their rule.

He said that Pakistan would have become Sri Lanka if the political parties in Pakistan Democratic Movement had not ousted the PTI government through constitutional process.He said that people were now joining the caravan of JUIF chief Maulana Fazlur Rahman to end the outdated system and bring about a real positive change in the standard of life of common man.

“The PTI rulers had raised the slogan of corruption-free Pakistan but the Tabdeeli (Imran) Khan even did not spared the Toshakhana and stolen the precious watch gifted by Saudi crown prince,” Liaqat Khattak said, adding that PTI workers were fed up with their leaders and the day was not far they would be defeated with the power of vote.

“Former PM Imran Khan on the container used to claim to eliminate corruption within 90 days but he and his ministers were then busy making records of corruption and nepotism to oblige their blue-eyed persons,” he alleged.

He said the poor people and youths were now compelled to commit suicide due to price-hike of daily use commodities and joblessness in the country owing to the PTI flawed policies.He urged the people to vote for the honest and fair candidates in the upcoming elections so they could serve the masses in a true sense.