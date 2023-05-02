Boy assaulted by security guard

LAHORE:A 13-year-old boy selling masks was raped by a security guard in Shadman. Father of the victim told the police that his son would sell masks in a market. He went to a washroom where guard identified as Ashraf Maseeh assaulted him. Police on the complaint of the victim’s father arrested the suspect and registered a case. In another incident in Kahna, two unidentified suspects raped a girl. The suspects had abducted the victim girl and threw her in half naked condition near Chaidoo Village.

Four dead in different incidents Four people died in different incident here on Monday.A 40-year-old man was murdered by unidentified suspects in Shafiqabad. The victim identified as Nizam Khan was sleeping in a wheat godown near T-No 02, Ravi Bank when he was shot dead. In another incident, a 40-year-old security guard of a private telecommunication company franchise in Garden Town was found dead. The victim identified as Yousaf worked in the company in Barkat Market. On the day of the incident, he was found dead. Meanwhile, in Ichhra main bazaar, a 65-year-old man died of heart attack. The victim had an altercation with a few people on a minor issue. He was pushed by a man. He fell down and died. A 65-year-old man was hit to death by a vehicle when he was crossing a road in Allama Iqbal Town. The victim could not be identified yet.

Labourer dies in roof collapse

A 45-year-old worker died and another was injured after a roof collapsed in Ichra here on Monday. The workers were demolishing an old house when it collapsed. As a result, a 45-year-old man identified as Muhammad Abbas and Arshad Bashir, 40, were trapped under the debris. Rescue teams evacuated them and shifted to a nearby hospital Abbas died. Arshad was under-treatment at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital.

Two members of dacoit gang arrested Two members of a dacoit gang were arrested by Baghbanpura police. The suspects have been identified as Faisal alias Faisli and Arsalan. Police recovered six mobile phones, cash, two pistols and bullets from them. In another incident reported in Hanjarwal, two members of a dacoit gang have been arrested. The arrested suspects have been identified as Zahid and Fiyaz. Police recovered four bikes, five mobile phones, cash and a pistol from their custody. They were history-sheeters in dozens of cases. Meanwhile, Bhatti Gate and Misri Shah police arrested two suspected dacoits. They have been identified as Ali Ahmad and Kashif. The suspects were involved in many bids registered in Shahdara, Shalimar and wanted for one year.

11 perish in road accidents

Around 11 people died, whereas 1,187 were injured in 1,062 road traffic accidents in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. Out of this, 644 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 543 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by Rescue medical teams.