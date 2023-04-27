In January, the former chief minister of Punjab Pervaiz Elahi announced that the status of Mianwali district in southern Punjab had been raised to the division level, comprising the districts of Mianwali, Bhakkar and Talagang. Decentralization of power being the defining feature of democracy justifies this act. However, it has raised serious concerns among those living in the rural and remote areas of southern Punjab, who are struggling to find a place in the civil services and other public-sector institutions. The concerns are justified by the lack of facilities in these areas, which put them at a disadvantage when competing for public-sector jobs with those from the more developed areas of Punjab.
Under the previous arrangement, there was a specified quota for students from southern Punjab in the civil services. If, under the new system, Mianwali is counted as part of central Punjab as opposed to southern Punjab, the students of the region will be at a significant disadvantage. Hopefully, this will not be the case and, going forward, we must do more to ensure that students from all regions of the country can compete on an equal footing and have access to the same level of facilities.
Muhammad Mubasir Khan
Bhakkar
This is to draw the attention of the higher authorities – especially the management of Sindh’s education...
This refers to the article, ‘Three urgent national crises’ by Mosharraf Zaidi. The writer paints a rather...
This letter refers to the article ‘Lessons from Singapore’ by Atta-ur-Rahman. The writer explains how Pakistan...
This refers to the news report, ‘37 Pakistanis evacuees reach Jeddah from Sudan’ . It is heartening to note that...
The PTI has been asking the government to hold elections in Punjab ever since it dissolved the Punjab Assembly in...
Bribery is one of the most common forms of corruption in Pakistan. We rarely talk about how ‘kickbacks’ help...