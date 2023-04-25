Geological experts visit Torkham landslide site

LANDIKOTAL: On the directives of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, a five-member team of Geological Survey of Pakistan visited the Torkham border and inspected the landsliding site as the rescue operation continued on the eighth day, said an official on Monday.
Deputy Commissioner of Khyber Abdul Nasir Khan said the geological experts would prepare a report on the Torkham landsliding. He said the geological expert team was led by Director Geological Survey of Pakistan Saman Saddiq. The official said the team collected samples and findings of Torkham landsliding, which happened twice in a week.
“The team will assess the current situation of the hill that slided two times in a week and will submit the report to the prime minister,” added the deputy commissioner. It may be mentioned here that a massive landsliding occurred last week in Torkham near the border crossing, which left eight people dead while more than 25 loaded containers were buried under the debris.
Governor Ghulam Ali and Caretaker Chief Minister Muhammad Azam Khan have visited the site and promised to compensate the truck owners and families which lost lives. The amount of the compensation is yet to be announced officially.
