Friday April 21, 2023
Peshawar

PR reservation offices to remain closed on Eid day

By APP
April 21, 2023

LAHORE: All reservation offices of the Pakistan Railways will remain closed on the first day of Eidul Fitr. According to the notification issued here on Thursday, on the second day of Eid, the reservation offices will remain closed from 8:00 a.m.to 2:00 p.m. Afterwards, the offices will observe the regular timings.