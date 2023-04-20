Appointment letters handed over to heirs of 150 deceased KMC employees

Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori at a ceremony held at the Governor House on Wednesday handed over 150 appointment letters to the heirs of late employees of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) who were given jobs under the deceased quota.

The appointment letters were distributed after a gap of almost five years. Such appointments under the deceased quota were made at the KMC last time in 2018. The governor mentioned on the occasion that these appointment letters were being given to the heirs of the employees of the KMC who had died during service.

He added that this was the right of the heirs of the people who had served the KMC. KMC Administrator Dr Syed Saifur Rehman said that in all 235 applications had been received from heirs of deceased employees of the KMC for jobs. Of those 235 applicants, 150 were selected after scrutiny of their cases and completion of the formalities.

Tessori informed media persons that after Eidul Fitr he was going to the United States from where he would bring latest laptop computers for the participants of free IT courses to be offered at the Governor House.

He added that preparations were under way to conduct free IT courses at the Governor House for 50,000 youths. To a question, he said the people of Karachi were among the oppressed communities as their due civic rights had not been granted.

He said the provincial capital was not getting its rightful share in the national fiscal resources. Tessori said he had been voicing concern for everyone living in Karachi be they a city warden or a sanitary worker of the KMC. “I’m trying to set a precedent for the upcoming mayor of Karachi regarding how he should serve the city during his tenure,” he said. Tessori maintained that he was not merely raising slogans as he wanted to genuinely serve the city.