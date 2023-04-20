Gold drops Rs550/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market dropped by Rs550 per tola on Wednesday following a decline in the international market.

According to All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association data, gold rates in the local market moved down to Rs216,850 per tola. Similarly, the 10-gram gold price also decreased by Rs471 to Rs185,914. In the international market, gold rates decreased by $31 to $1,974 per ounce. Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs2,530 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also stood the same at Rs2,170.