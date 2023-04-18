Six killed, five injured in separate road accidents

SUKKUR: Six people were killed and five others injured in two different road accidents in districts Tando Allahyar and Jamshoro on Monday.

In one of the incidents, a speedy coach rammed into a Qingqi rickshaw at Tando Allahyar bypass near Tando Soomro, killing five people on the spot. The Tando Allahyar Police shifted the bodies to a local hospital for medico-legal formalities, where the deceased persons were identified as Khuda Bux Khaskheli, Abdul Karim, Abdul Rahim, Sikandar and Lal Muhammad.

The police also arrested the coach driver and said the accident was caused by the driver’s negligence. Respectively, in another incident, a passenger coach hit car at Nooriabad, Jamshoro, in which Ashraf Khatoon w/o Abdul Aziz Jamiro was killed, while Jawad, Tayyab, Ibrahim, Khalil and Aiman Fatima were critically injured.

Police shifted the deceased and the injured persons to a Nooriabad trauma centre. The victims were travelling to Gambat, their ancestral city, from Karachi to celebrate Eidul Fitr.