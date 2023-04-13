After AJK PM, now Shehbaz will be disqualified: Pervaiz

LAHORE: Former provincial ministers Chaudhry Zaheeruddin, Sardar Waqas Moakal, Chaudhry Shabbir Gujjar, Chaudhry Naveed Gondal, Chaudhry Mukhtar Gondal and Asif Irfan called on PTI’s Central President Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Wednesday.

Ch Pervaiz Elahi said that after the former prime minister of Azad Kashmir Sardar Tanveer Ilyas, now it is the turn of Shehbaz Sharif to be disqualified. The Election Commission has submitted a report to the Supreme Court that despite the court order, the government did not provide funds for the election. This report is a documentary evidence of the crime committed by the government. No proof is needed after that report, he said.

Pervaiz Elahi said the Election Commission report was also submitted against the caretaker government and Mohsin Naqvi may go to jail for not providing the required election security. Contempt of court criminals do not deserve any pardon; these incompetent rulers want to push the society towards anarchy, which the judiciary will never allow, he added.

Pervaiz said that Ishaq Dar has come on a mission to make Pakistan default. Nawaz Sharif has sent Ishaq Dar to Pakistan with his anti-national agenda. In the government of these incompetents, there is no possibility of recovery of the economy in the distant future, he said, adding the poor are dying for flour and patients are dying for medicine, life-saving drugs are rapidly disappearing from the market. Pharmaceutical companies are closing their businesses because they are fed up with Ishaq Dar’s economic policies, he added.

He said the situation has become so bad that even the international organisations are constantly expressing concern about the lack of life-saving drugs in the country and Pakistan is being declared as a very dangerous country for patients, he said.