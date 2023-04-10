Protest staged against unjust free flour distribution

KHAR: Hundreds of people from various parts of the district on Sunday thronged the Bajaur Press Club and staged a protest sit-in against the favouritism and anomalies in the distribution of free flour in Bajaur.

The protesters urged the government and district administration to take stern action against the accused involved in the misappropriation and unjust distribution of free flour to the people.

The protesters, including Shah Naseer Mastkhel of Awami National Party, Syed Sadiq Akbar, Tehsil Council chairman Said Badshah, Aurangzeb Khan Iqilabi of Pakistan People’s Party, Jamaat-e-Islami (youth wing) leader traders’ leaders Shah Wali Khan Alizai, Khan Bahadur, neighbourhood and village council nazims Anwar Hussain and Liaqat Rahman, political parties workers and activists and general public participated in the sit-in camp.The protesters provided proof of embezzlement in the distribution of fee flour and alleged that their share of flour had been engulfed by the corrupt dealers.They demanded the district administration to take notice of the unjust distribution of free flour and order probe into the injustices being meted out to the poor people.