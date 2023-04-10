9 PTI workers held for protest against Gandapur’s arrest

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: The police registered the first information report against the 21 nominated and 50 unknown Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf workers, who had participated in a protest and blocked the road against the arrest party leader and ex-minister Ali Amin Gandapur on Sunday.

The Station House Officer Cantt Police, Arsalan Khan Gandapur lodged the case against the PTI workers for staging a protest against the arrest of Ali Amin Gandapur.The police arrested nineq of the 71 PTI workers, including prominent ones the ex-minister personal secretary Latif Niazi, Qamar Zaman Bamozai, Iftikhar Barakzai, Sami Burki and others.

Former federal minister Ali Amin Gandapur was arrested outside the court’s premises in Dera Ismail Khan on Thursday last.He was taken into custody after he voluntarily surrendered to the police outside the PHC, Dera Ismail Khan Bench where he went to secure bail.