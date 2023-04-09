UN human rights chief alarmed over tense Sudan

GENEVA: UN human rights chief Volker Turk voiced alarm Saturday at the tense situation in Sudan, urging all sides to redouble their efforts towards restoring a civilian-led government.
Pro-democracy activists in Sudan marched against the army and paramilitaries on Thursday as the civilian opposition marked a key anniversary in the decades-old struggle against military rule with new protests.
A new delay to the signing of a deal to restore the transition to civilian government, which had been rescheduled for Thursday, prompted the civilian opposition to call for nationwide protests instead. Turk, the United Nations´ high commissioner for human rights, urged all sides to de-escalate tensions and refrain from violence.
“The country is at a decisive juncture. Much work has been done and many positive steps taken towards the signature of a final agreement -- all efforts must now be made to get the political transition back on the right path,” he said in a statement.
April 6 is a symbolic date for Sudan´s civilian opposition, the anniversary of uprisings in 1985 and 2019 that ended up ousting two leaders who had seized power in coups.
Sudan is still ruled by a military leader, General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, who took power in an October 2021 coup, aborting the transition to civilian rule agreed after the 2019 overthrow of Islamist general Omar al-Bashir, who seized power in a 1989 coup.
Turk urged all sides to work together to avoid further delays in signing an agreement for a transition to civilian government, while also calling on non-signatories to join the process.
WASHINGTON: A document marked “top secret” that depicts the daily disposition of forces in Ukraine was leaked and...
TEHRAN: Dozens of schoolgirls were poisoned Saturday in several schools across Iran, local media reported, in...
NEW DELHI: A Ukrainian minister will visit India from Sunday in the first face-to-face talks between the two...
BEIJING: China launched military drills around Taiwan on Saturday, in what it called a “stern warning” to the...
OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: Israel began calling up police and army reservists Saturday after separate attacks killed three...
ABUJA: Gunmen killed at least 37 people in an attack on a camp for people displaced by violence in north central...