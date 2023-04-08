Delay in polls increasing Imran popularity: Qureshi

MULTAN: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said the party is struggling to save the country under the leadership of Chairman Imran Khan.

The more these people delay the elections, the more popularity of Imran Khan will increase. He said with each passing day, popularity of ‘imported rulers’ was decreasing. The PTI will make a clean sweep in the upcoming elections, he said adding that in 2018, the PTI had achieved historic success across the country, and now once again, with the power of people’s vote, the party would again secure a historic victory.

He expressed these views on Friday while talking to members of the ‘Friends Political Group of NA-157’. He said the rulers had no concern with the public issues and people. They were interested only in protecting their vested interests, Qureshi said.

Former foreign minister said Imran Khan was not fighting for himself, but for the future generations of the country. The time has come for the nation to support Imran Khan to save the country, he said and added that the PTI would have to be elected to power by stamping its election symbol, bat.