E-Commerce platform launched

Islamabad: In an effort towards becoming Pakistan’s leading tech enabled distributor, a B2B e-commerce platform for 5M+ businesses, launches Bazaar Prime - its exclusive market distribution arm for retail suppliers and manufacturers. The B2B platform provides procurement, fulfilment, digital lending, and supply chain products to retailers and manufacturers in Pakistan.

Hamza Jawaid, the co-founder of the platform, mentions, "Bazaar Prime is a game-changer for brands seeking to improve their coverage and distribution in the market. By leveraging this partnership, brands can tap into a wealth of resources and tools that enable them to optimise their operations, enhance their customer reach, and ultimately drive business growth.”

“Effective communication and improved customer relations are crucial for any business to thrive. By digitizing the user experience, the platform has increased customer satisfaction and loyalty. As a result, our business has grown by 20% month on month in the 12 months” said Abbas Hussain, head of E-commerce at Reckitt. Since its inception two years ago, the platform has raised over $100m in venture financing and has scaled to become the leading tech enabled distributor in the country with the widest footprint across 50 cities and towns. It offers exclusive distribution to brands in designated markets.

This provides brands a 24/7 ordering capability instead of booking by agents during work hours, greater coverage in their active cities, access to new markets, real-time data insights, increased cost-efficiency and dedicated resources and operational setup.