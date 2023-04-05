Fahd Husain resigns as SAPM

ISLAMABAD: After a year in office, former journalist Fahd Husain announced on Tuesday that he has resigned as special assistant to the prime minister on public policy and strategic communication.
“Grateful to PM Shehbaz for giving me an opportunity to serve in public office. I witnessed first-hand how the PM navigated multiple fault lines in tough times. None other could have done it better,” tweeted Husain.
While thanking Husain for his service, PM Shehbaz said that he “greatly benefited” from his “wise counsel”. “I found you a wonderful team player and a great human being. My best wishes to you for your future endeavours,” responded the PM.
Husain was appointed as a special assistant to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in May of last year. A few months later, in October, he was notified as the official spokesperson of the premier.
