PDMA warns of flood risk in DG Khan

LAHORE: Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Director General Ft Lt Imran Qureshi has warned that there is a risk of flood situation in rain-fed streams of Dera Ghazi Khan, connected to the Koh-e-Suleman range, due to recent rains.

A circular has been sent to deputy commissioners of DG Khan, Taunsa and Rajanpur asking for timely reporting of any flood situation in Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur and Taunsa, should be ensured, and reports of recent rainfall losses have also been sought from the respective districts.

The DG PDMA instructed the deputy commissioners of the districts concerned to activate their respective control rooms and keep rescue teams on high alert to launch timely rescue operations in affected areas in case of emergency situations. He stated that emergency operation centres of all districts of Punjab, including the provincial control room of the PDMA, are fully operational 24/7, and monitoring of the situation is also being carried out through the provincial control room.

He said that preparations to protect citizens from flood-related disasters, as per the directives of the Punjab government, have been completed, and all relevant institutions’ staff and heavy machinery have also been put on alert to ensure the safety of life and property of citizens. Responding to a question from a journalist about the weather situation, DG Imran Qureshi stated that until Tuesday night, strong winds and the possibility of thunder and lightning accompanied by rainfall would persist in various parts of Punjab.

He mentioned that Lahore, Islamabad, Murree, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Khushab, Mianwali, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Kasur, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Sahiwal, and Bahawalnagar would also experience strong winds and the possibility of thunder and lightning accompanied by rainfall.

During this time, heavy rainfall and hail are expected at some locations, he added. Due to heavy rainfall and hail, standing crops (especially wheat) and weak infrastructure are at high risk of damage.