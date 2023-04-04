Man killed in Bajaur as KP receives more rain

PESHAWAR: A man was killed when the roof of a house collapsed in in Khar town of the Bajaur tribal district as KP received more rain on Monday.

The local residents said that the persistent rains had weakened the mud-thatched veranda in Korr Mandi at Khar Bazaar which collapsed all of a sudden, burying the Dauran Gul, 48, under the debris alive.

Soon after the incident, the team of Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and pulled out the body.The victim was shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital, Khar, where

the doctors pronounced him dead.

A vehicle was also damaged in the veranda collapse.Meanwhile, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) issued guidelines to ensure effective measures to cope with any situation amid weather forecasts of more rain-thunderstorm and hailstorm across the country.

The NDMA said as per the Pakistan Meteorological Department forecast, a westerly wave was likely to enter western parts of the country and likely to intensify in the upper parts of the country. It will persist in the upper parts of the country till April 4.

Under the influence of this weather system, rain-wind and thunderstorms with isolated heavy falls and hailstorms were expected in KP, Punjab, Balochistan Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Islamabad Capital Territory and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, heavy rains might cause flash floods in Swabi, Mardan, Peshawar, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Nowshera, Waziristan, Bajaur, Kurram, Kashmir during the forecast period.Landslides may occur in hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Galliyat, Gilgit-Baltistan, AJK and Murree during the forecast period, it added.