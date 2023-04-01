US white supremacist arrested in Romania

BUCHAREST: Romanian police have arrested the leader of an American white supremacist group wanted in the United States in connection with rioting, they said on Friday.

The 33-year-old was arrested on Wednesday in Bucharest, police said without identifying him. Local media named him as Robert Rundo, who co-founded and led the Rise Above Movement. Rundo, together with several others of the California-based group, has been accused of inciting riots at far-right political rallies, including the deadly march in Charlottesville, Virginia, in 2017.

A Bucharest court on Thursday ordered the detention of the arrested man, who faces extradition, the police statement said. The American is “wanted by the US justice for having committed crimes of conspiracy to riot and rioting activities,” it added.