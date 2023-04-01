Teenager shooting in Golimar: Video shows uniformed policeman also present at scene

KARACHI: A video recorded by a citizen on his mobile phone in a case pertaining to the shooting of a teenage boy by a police informer in Golimar area a couple of days ago has made another startling disclosure that police personnel in uniform were equally responsible in the shooting as instead of arresting police informer Safdar for shooting the boy and taking the injured to a hospital, they were just standing and making a video.

The News has obtained the video made by the citizen, which shows the injured student, Ayan, writhing on the road after the shooting while uniformed police personnel are just standing with the shooter who belonged to a private party of the Rizvia SHO.

The fact that the cops did not rush to shift the teenager to a hospital and stood there casually making a video shows the height of their indifference to the life of the innocent student.

The video also shows one police mobile approaching the crime scene. The suspect, Safdar, alias Shoaib, can also be seen with cops wearing a red cap, which raises the question who gave permission to a private person to fire in the presence of police officials and why the cops did not arrest him for shooting and injuring Ayan.

“Instead of arresting him [Safdar] on the spot, they hid his identity while the police high-ups have just suspended the SHO,” a family member of Ayan said. “The police personnel in uniform are equally responsible as the informer and two more private persons were with them at the time when the incident occurred but neither did they stop them nor did they arrest them. Instead of taking action against them, police tried to save them by trying to portray them as police officials.”

Safdar, who had shot the 15-year-old teenager, was earlier stated to be a policeman in plainclothes. He has been arrested along with his companion Faraz who was with him at the time of the incident. Their another companion, Ali, is also yet to be arrested.

The arrested suspect is said to be working as a police informer for a long time. He was there along with two more private persons of a special party of the SHO at the time when the incident occurred.

The family registered a case against Safdar and his two companions belonging to the private party of Rizvia SHO Waqar Qaiser. An FIR No 128/23 under the section 327/34 was registered at the Rizvia police station on the complaint of the victim’s maternal uncle, Noman, son of Ikramuddin.

The complainant stated in the FIR that a private person who had now been identified as Safdar opened fire on his nephew.