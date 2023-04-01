Policy for ration distribution drives on the cards as stampede deaths sadden city

Karachi Commissioner Muhammad Iqbal Memon announced formulation of a policy for the regularisation of ration distribution campaigns to avoid stampedes like the one that claimed the lives of at least 11 people during free ration distribution at a SITE area factory on Friday.

At least 11 people died and five were injured amid the stampede inside the premises of a factory located at Naurus Chowrangi in the SITE area, the latest incident in which people lost their lives to seek free edibles.

The tragic incident occurred while people were gathered at a dyeing factory in the city’s industrial area to collect ration, which is part of charity drives which people conduct every Ramazan in Karachi to help the needy.

On the first day of Ramazan on March 23, a fruit distribution stall set up for deserving people was looted and destroyed near the Jail Chowrangi flyover. The fruits were being sold at Rs10 per kilogram at the stall for those who could not afford to buy them due to high prices during the holy month.

In the year 2009, 18 women and a girl lost their lives during a stampede in a ration distribution drive in Karachi. Since the food giveaway drives have become rowdy and dangerous, the commissioner has requested all the philanthropists to take the city or district administration along with the law enforcement agencies into confidence before carrying out such drives.

As for Friday’s ration distribution drive, he said, it was carried out without informing the SHO of the area nor did the assistant commissioner of SITE know about the activity. Memon said that distributors should be sensitised about the fact that stampedes could occur during such drives. “They should inform the administration, and we will provide them security,” he said, adding that an FIR had been lodged over the distribution of ration and a few arrests had also been made.

“It is good to do charity, but not at the cost of human lives,” he stressed. “We will also formulate a policy in this regard and the people will need to follow it.” He said the distributers should understand that they cannot undermine the self-respect of the needy, let alone leaving them to be killed during ration distribution.

Political reactions

Sardar Abdul Rahim, secretary general of the Sindh chapter of the Pakistan Muslim League-Functional and information secretary of the Grand Democratic Alliance, said that the incident of deaths due to a stampede during the distribution of ration in the SITE area was very painful, adds our correspondent.

He said that due to carelessness and incompetence of the provincial government, people were dying instead of being helped and they were forced to commit suicide. “The GDA demands a transparent investigation of the incident and the reasons for the incident should be brought before the public as soon as possible,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan, in a statement, demanded from the chief minister of Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah, to announce financial compensation for the families of those who died in the tragic incident. “Such incidents are shameful for the government.”

The statement said that the distributing ration in the holy month of Ramazan is a positive step. but the management should make arrangements to secure people. “The government should provide financial relief to families who lost their beloved ones in the incident.”

Expressing deep sorrow over the death of children and women in the incident, Mohajir Qaumi Movement Chairman Afaq Ahmed said that his party shared the grief of the families of those who died and were injured in the incident.

He urged that the government should make arrangements for the quick recovery of the people injured in the accident, while financial aid should be announced for the families of the deceased. “Strict action should be taken against the people who were responsible for creating panic.”