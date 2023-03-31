DSP, 3 other martyred cops laid to rest

DSP Iqbal Mohmand (looking towards the camera) was martyred along with three other cops in Lakki Marwat. — Reporter

PESHAWAR: A deputy superintendent of police (DSP) and three other policemen who were martyred in a midnight attack in Lakki Marwat were laid to rest on Thursday.

DSP Iqbal Momand and three constables Kiramatullah, Ali Marjan and Waqar Khan were martyred when their armoured personnel carrier was targeted with an improvised explosive device (IED) near Pirwala Morh on the Lakki-Mianwali Road in the limits of Saddar Police Station.

Police officials said militants attacked the Saddar Police Station in Lakki Marwat at about 01:15am with heavy weapons. The cops retaliated by resorting to heavy fire that forced the terrorists to escape. Five cops were, however, injured in the attack. The wounded cops included Head Constable Farooq Shah and Constables Amanatullah, Azghar Ali, Gul Tayyaz and Arif.

The police official said DSP Iqbal Momand, along with other cops, was on his way to the under-attack police station for reinforcement when an IED planted on the roadside targeted their vehicle.

DSP Iqbal Momand and three constables Kiramatullah, Ali Marjan and Waqar Khan were martyred while the vehicle driver Sardar Ali was injured in the terror act. The dead and injured cops were shifted to the City Hospital.

“Around 20 kilograms of explosives were used in the IED that targeted the vehicle of DSP which was on its way for reinforcement after the attack on the police station,” Inspector General of Police Akhtar Hayat Khan confirmed to the media after offering funeral prayers for the fallen cops at the Malik Saad Shaheed Police Lines.

Governor Ghulam Ali, Caretaker Chief Minister Azam Khan, Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry and other officials attended the funeral prayers for the DSP, who belonged to the Matani area of Peshawar. A contingent of police presented a salute to the fallen soldier.

Paying tributes to the martyred police officers, the IGP said more terrorist attacks have happened in the southern districts compared to other parts of KP but police are fighting bravely to restore peace.

He added the force repulsed two attacks on police stations in Lakki Marwat and Dera Ismail Khan last night before the DSP and his team were targeted.

A number of people, including a senior police officer, on social media paid tributes to Iqbal Mohmand for his bravery throughout his career. He was also known among literary circles for his Pashto poetry. Several verses of his poetry were shared on social media after his death.