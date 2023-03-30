City police chief orders concrete strategy to fight crime

Karachi’s Additional Inspector General Javed Alam Odho has ordered preparation of a coordinated and concrete strategy for strict and successful action against criminals involved in street crime, drug peddling, gambling, selling gutka and other illegal activities.

Chairing a meeting at the Karachi Police Office (KPO), he also considered the law and order situation, and police action against absconding and proclaimed offenders. The meeting was attended by the range DIGs, CIA, district SSPs, SSPs of investigation and other senior officers, officials said, adding that the three Karachi range DIGs briefed the police chief about the performance of their zones.

Odho directed the officers to take strict measures to control the increasing incidents of kidnapping for ransom and theft of motorcycles and vehicles in the city. He issued instructions to further tighten security and increase police patrolling at mosques, imambargahs, Taraweeh gatherings and at Sehar and Iftar timings during Ramazan. He directed the range DIGs to form inspection teams to review the security measures and prepare a report and submit it to the officers.

Odho stressed the need for making the security of census staff and bachat bazaars more effective. He directed that all possible means be used to ensure the safety of life and property of the people.

Afterwards, the city police chief met a nine-member delegation of the traders’ alliance at the KPO. The meeting was attended by Sindh Traders’ Alliance President Jamil Paracha, Mirza Sadiq Baig, Ishaq Sheikh and other office-bearers.

The delegation expressed happiness and satisfaction with the steps the police had taken to control the law and order situation in the city. Odho discussed the recent wave of crime and security-related issues in different markets of the city and directed the SSPs to solve the problems of the traders on a priority basis and to ensure mutual cooperation and communication.

He said the business community had an important role in the society, and the city could be made peaceful only with the joint cooperation of the police and businessmen.