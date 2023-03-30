Pre-dawn bomb attack damages police van

Unidentified suspects threw a hand grenade at a police van in Karachi’s outskirts early on Wednesday morning. Police said the incident took place near Shah Latif’s Manzil Pump, which falls in District Malir.

SSP Hasan Sardar told the media that no one was hurt in the attack. He said that three men on two motorbikes had arrived on the scene and one of them had hurled a bomb at a police mobile.

The officer said the suspects sped away after the incident, adding that officials of the Shah Latif police station had been deployed on the spot for snap checking where the incident occurred. He said the grenade hit the van and exploded on the ground, but the officials were standing some distance away, so only the van was damaged. The attack happened at 4:30am, and the police are trying to get the CCTV camera footage of the incident, he added.