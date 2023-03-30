Imran, his facilitators unmasked: Maryam

Pic10-050 FAISALABAD-Mar10: Chief Organizer and senior vice president of PMLN Maryam Nawaz addressing during a public gathering (Jalsa) at Al-fatah Ground in the city.—ONLINE/file

KASUR: PMLN Vice-President and Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz said on Wednesday that Imran Khan and his facilitators had been unmasked.

She said that Imran Khan, who always talked of the supremacy of the law, avoided courts on one pretext or another and was mocking the law. She was addressing a huge gathering at the railway station ground in Khudian near Kasur, some 25 kilometres from here.

She said that the PMLN believed in fair and free elections, but before the next general election, it was time to take stock of the 2018 general elections, in which 25 seats were given to Hamza Shehbaz, resulting in his ouster from power.

Without naming anybody, she advised the facilitators not to help Imran Khan, as he had always let his helpers down. She said that former chief justice Saqib Nisar and Justice Khosa hatched a conspiracy against Nawaz Sharif and selected Imran Khan. Now, evidence had come to light that Nawaz Sharif was punished for no fault and many lamented that despite this, cases against Sharif continue to remain on the shelves. She alleged that Justice Mazahar Ali Naqvi was one of the facilitators of Imran Khan and expressed her grief that the hearing of the case of Justice Shaukat Siddiqi, who was forcibly used against them, was still pending. She asserted that it was cheating the nation that the Supreme Court’s verdict of 3-4 was replaced by 2-3.

Pointing to Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Maryam Nawaz said that the line of people seeking justice in courts was longer than the queue waiting for free flour. Posing distrust in court, she said the government had Rs20 billion to hold general elections, but it did not have Rs 60 billion to conduct elections three times. She claimed that Imran Khan will not accept the election results if he loses, and there is no guarantee that if he comes into power, he will not dissolve the assemblies again.

The PMLN senior vice-president said that he, who used to say that all were equal before the law, was an absconder today. She said that Imran Khan was avoiding appearing in courts and making lame excuses.

Maryam alleged that Imran Khan had used the GB police to attack the Punjab police and got several cops injured by them and his workers in what she called Zamanat Park (Zaman Park). She also said that his children were sitting in England, and he had let the children of the poor die on the roads.

She said a donkey was transformed into a zebra by facilitators.