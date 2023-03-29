Why 4-3 changed to 3-2: Maryam

LAHORE: PMLN Senior Vice President and Chief Organizer Maryam Nawaz has said that before deciding the election date, it will have to be decided why a 4:3 outcome -- in the SC verdict announced on March 1 for the suo-motu case regarding the elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa -- was changed to 3:2. In a tweet on Tuesday, she asked what the motives behind the such change were, and who was involved in this.

The PMLN senior vice president also asked in her tweet whether without looking into these important points and forcefully sweeping under the carpet a decision any such decision can be seen as acceptable. Answering her own question, she said: “No way!”

Her comment came after Monday’s dissenting note by Justice Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail which had argued that the SC suo-motu proceedings were dismissed by a majority of four judges.