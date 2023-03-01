Maryam asks workers to prepare for polls

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz addressing a jalsa in Sargodha, on May 19, 2022. — YouTube/PTV

SAHIWAL: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) chief organiser Maryam Nawaz has asked her party workers to prepare for elections.

She presided over a meeting, which discussed the organizational structure and measures to improve the party's performance. She said she was happy to see the passion of women, youth and workers at the convention. “The participation of a large number of youth in the convention is a real change,” she added. Maryam Nawaz said the PMLN was the largest party in the country and urged the leaders to patronize activists who are hardworking and facing hardships. Maryam said that people should be informed about those who brought inflation, unemployment and economic destruction to the country.