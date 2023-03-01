 
Wednesday March 01, 2023
Maryam asks workers to prepare for polls

People should be informed about those who brought inflation, and economic destruction, says Maryam

By News Desk
March 01, 2023
PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz addressing a jalsa in Sargodha, on May 19, 2022. — YouTube/PTV
SAHIWAL: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) chief organiser Maryam Nawaz has asked her party workers to prepare for elections.

She presided over a meeting, which discussed the organizational structure and measures to improve the party's performance. She said she was happy to see the passion of women, youth and workers at the convention. “The participation of a large number of youth in the convention is a real change,” she added. Maryam Nawaz said the PMLN was the largest party in the country and urged the leaders to patronize activists who are hardworking and facing hardships. Maryam said that people should be informed about those who brought inflation, unemployment and economic destruction to the country.

