Maryam demands 'overturning' Nawaz's conviction before elections

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice-President and Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz Monday demanded redressal of "injustice" against her father and party supremo, Nawaz Sharif, before the next elections take place in the country.



Maryam, while addressing her party's workers' convention in Sahiwal, said: “Elections will be held after the conviction of innocent Nawaz Sharif is overturned.”

Nawaz — who is residing in London since 2019 — stepped down as the prime minister on July 28, 2017, after being disqualified from holding public office by the Supreme Court in a landmark decision on the case.

The five-member SC bench had unanimously disqualified Nawaz for failing to disclose his un-withdrawn receivables constituting assets from UAE-based Capital FZE in his nominations papers for the 2013 General Election, stating that this meant he was not "honest" and "truthful", as per the Constitution.

Speaking to the PML-N workers, Maryam said: "Justice first, then elections will be held." She maintained that polls would be conducted in the country when the vote is given respect.

The PML-N leader said that her party was not afraid of elections, adding that they were preparing for the upcoming polls.

“The elections will be held after PTI Chairman Imran Khan will be measured on the same standards of justice set for Nawaz Sharif,” she added.

The PML-N leader asserted that the polls would be held when the “watch thief” is brought to justice. Maryam accused Bushra Bibi, former first lady, of receiving a five-carat diamond for approval of each file during the past PTI-led government.

On June 6, 2022, an alleged audio recording of an alleged conversation, purportedly between property tycoon Malik Riaz and his daughter Amber Riaz was revealed by PML-N’s leader Ataullah Tarar.

In the audio, the two could be heard discussing how the former first lady refused to accept a three-carat diamond ring from them. Amber said that she had a meeting with "her" (Farah Gogi), therefore, a five-carat diamond ring should be arranged for Bushra Bibi before that, adding that the ring would cost Rs10 million.

Riaz, however, had rejected the authenticity of the audio.

