Imran Khan's plea to transfer Toshakhana, murder cases to banking court declined

PTI Chairman Imran Khan pictured during a ceremony in this undated photo. — Imran Khan/Instagram

ISLAMABAD: A district and sessions court turned down on Monday Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan's plea to transfer the hearing of an "attempted murder" case and the Toshakhana case to a banking court in the federal capital, where the former premier is likely to appear in a separate case.



The plea was filed by Khan's lawyer Babar Awan during the hearing of the attempted murder case against the PTI chief in additional sessions judge Zafar Iqbal's court.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha had filed the case last year at the Secretariat Police Station in the federal capital, a day after being attacked outside the Election Commission of Pakistan's (ECP) office during PTI's protest against the verdict of Khan's disqualification in Toshakhana case.

Today's hearing

During the hearing, Khan's lawyer assured the judge that Khan was willing to appear before the court tomorrow in the attempted murder case.

"Imran Khan will appear before Islamabad courts tomorrow," said Awan. However, citing security reasons, Awan requested the court to hear the Toshakhana reference and the murder attempt case at the judicial complex and defer the verdict on his plea for an extension in plea till tomorrow.

"There has been a security alert in the district and sessions court as per the reports by the agencies and terror incidents have taken place before," said Awan, adding that Khan has to appear in the same court tomorrow.

Awan said that along with the former premier, citizens are also at risk in the district court.

At this, the judge said that Khan will have to appear before the court, adding that this is the first time he has heard this request.

The lawyer urged the court to transfer the hearing of the case, but, the judge remarked that this does not fall under his jurisdiction.

However, the court accepted the plea for the former premier's exemption from today's hearing.

He also requested the court to extend the hearing on Khan's bail plea till tomorrow in the attempted murder case.

"Will Imran Khan appear before my court tomorrow?" inquired the judge.

"Imran Khan has to come to your court," replied Awan.

Court rejects request to dismiss Khan's bail plea

Meanwhile, Ranjha's lawyer requested the court seeking Khan's medical examination from PIMS Hospital and dismissal of the PTI chairman's bail plea, which was rejected by the court.

The court also questioned the investigating officer (IO) regarding the probe.

The IO said that the USB was sent to National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA), however, nothing could be recovered.

"Imran Khan is not in the video clips. He was not present at the site of the incident," he added.

Expressing anger over the IO, Judge Iqbal ordered him to investigate under Section 109.

Moreover, the station house officer (SHO) of the Secretariat Police Station said that the protest outside the ECP took place on the instructions of the PTI chief.

"Has the plaintiff provided any evidence against Imran Khan?" asked the judge.

At this, the SHO said that the USB is available.

The judge replied that Khan is not present in the video clips.

Judge Iqbal directed the SHO to carry out the investigation with justice and adjourned the hearing till tomorrow (Tuesday).