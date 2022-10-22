Imran Khan booked in attempted murder case in Islamabad

PTI Chairman Imran Khan addresses a press conference. — AFP/file

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) police Saturday lodged a case of attempt to murder against PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

The attempt to murder case has been registered against the PTI chairman at the Secretariat Police Station on the complaint of PML-N MNA Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha.

The PML-N lawmaker was allegedly attacked outside the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) office a day earlier. Protests sparked across the country following the ECP's decision to disqualify Khan and ruling that the PTI chairman is no more a member of the National Assembly.

Khan was charged with aiding and abetting a crime in the FIR. Attempt to murder among five clauses were added to the FIR.

In the FIR, Ranjha stated that he appeared before the ECP as a plaintiff in the Toshakhana reference against the PTI chief.

The PML-N leader said that he escaped an "assassination attempt" when he stepped out of the ECP after the electoral watchdog announced its verdict against Khan.

“The murder attempt was carried out at the behest of the PTI leadership,” read the FIR.

Terror cases registered against Imran Khan

Earlier today, two terrorism-related cases were registered against the PTI leadership — including party chairman Imran Khan and secretary-general Asad Umar — and 100 other party workers for alleged violence during the protests.

The cases were registered at the I-9 Police Station and the Sagjani police station on the federal government and police's complaints, respectively.



Ten offences, including a section of the Anti-Terrorism Act, have been added to the case.

The first information report (FIR) registered at the Sagjani Police Station — which includes the name of Khan, Umar, and Ali Nawaz Awan — stated that the workers blocked the Srinagar Highway following the leadership's orders.

It added that the workers pelted stones at the police and vandalised government properties.

The complainant has registered the FIR under Sections 109, 147, 149, 186, 188, 341, 353, 427, and 503 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) and Section 7 of the ATA.

Before this, another terror case was registered against the local PTI leadership at the I-9 Police Station.

PTI leaders Aamer Mehmood Kiani, Wasiq Qayyum Abbasi, Faisal Javed Khan, Raja Rashid Hafeez, Umar Tanveer, Rashid Naseem Abbasi and Raja Majid were named in the case.

According to the FIR, the PTI workers pelted stones at the police and FC personnel, injuring them.

The FIR said that the demonstrators tried to run over policemen with the intention of murdering them.

It added that the protesters set fire to trees in Faizabad and its nearby areas and tried to damage government property.

The FIR includes Sections 109, 148, 149, 186, 324, 353, 427, and 435, of the PPC and Section 7 of the ATA.