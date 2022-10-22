Activists of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party burn tyres during a protest against the disqualifying decision of former prime minister Imran Khan on a street in Quetta on October 21, 2022. — AFP

Several members of the local leadership of the PTI were booked in a terror case over alleged vandalism during the protests in Islamabad over the party chairman, Imran Khan's, disqualification.



In a major decision on Friday, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) disqualified PTI Chairman Imran Khan, finding him guilty of not sharing details of Toshakhana gifts and proceeds from their sale during his time as prime minister.

The highly anticipated ECP judgment plunged Pakistan into chaos as protests erupted in all the major cities of the country.

As an action against the "violent" protests, a terror case was registered on the state's behalf at I-9 Police Station. PTI leaders Amir Kayani, Qayyum Abbasi, Faisal Javed, Raja Rashid Hafiz, Umar Tanveer Butt, Rashid Naseem Abbasi and Raja Majid were booked in the case under sections of the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA).

The FIR stated that the PTI activists pelted stones at the police, FC and administration officials, injuring several personnel. It stated that the protestors tried to ram their cars into police with the intention of murder, set trees on fire in Faizabad and the surrounding areas and tried to harm government property.

Protests erupt across country post-Imran Khan disqualification

Following the disqualification of former prime minister Khan in the Toshakhana reference, PTI activists took to the streets across the country to record their protest against the verdict issued by the ECP.



According to police sources, three major arteries leading to Islamabad were blocked by the district administrator to avoid any untoward incident.

The Islamabad traffic police advised commuters to use Peshawar Road or Lehtrar Road as Chongi No 26 and Athal Chowk in Bhara Kahu were closed to all types of traffic due to the protests.

The police restored to tear-gas shelling against PTI activists when they tried to enter Islamabad via Faizabad.