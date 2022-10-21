Protests erupt across country following Imran Khan’s disqualification

PTI supporters, in presence of a heavy police contingent, burn tires as they stage a protest in Islamabad against the ECP's decision to disqualify PTI Chairman Imran Khan. — Screengrabs via Twitter

ISLAMABAD: Following the disqualification of former prime minister Imran Khan in the Toshakhana reference, PTI activists took to the streets across the country to record their protest against the verdict issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The ECP’s highly anticipated judgment in the Toshakhana reference plunged Pakistan into chaos as protests erupted in all the major cities of the country.

According to police sources, three major arteries leading to Islamabad have been blocked by the district administrator to avoid any untoward incident.



The Islamabad traffic police advised commuters to use Peshawar Road or Lehtrar Road as Chongi No 26 and Athal Chowk in Bhara Kahu have been closed to all types of traffic due to the protests.

Commuters, ambulances, students, and motorists remained stranded for hours in traffic after the PTI’s workers blocked Faizabad-Murree Road. The police restored to tear-gas shelling against PTI activists when they tried to enter Islamabad via Faizabad.

The PTI’s supporters staged a protest demonstration in Okara and blocked the GT Road.

In Lahore, PTI activists took out a rally on Ferozepur Road and suspended the Metro Bus Service from Gajomta to Kalma Chowk. The activists staged protests at Shahdara Chowk, and GPO Chowk on Mall Road and took out rallies in other areas of the city.

In Peshawar, a large number of protesters gathered at the Stadium Chowk, Saddar, set tyres on fire, and chanted slogans against the ECP’s verdict against Khan.

The charged activists of the party held demonstrations in Swabi, Swat, Nowshera and other cities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

ECP disqualifies Imran Khan

Earlier today, the ECP disqualified PTI Chairman Imran Khan, finding him guilty of not sharing details of Toshakhana gifts and proceeds from their sale during his time as prime minister.

A five-member bench, headed by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja, unanimously ruled against Khan under Article 63 (p) of the Constitution.

In the decision announced by the ECP, it has been said that Khan is no longer a member of the National Assembly and that his response was "not correct".

According to the verdict, Khan has been involved in corrupt practices and his seat in the National Assembly has been declared vacant. The verdict has called for the initiation of legal action against Khan.

After the ECP ruled Khan misled officials about gifts he received while in power, his lawyer Gohar Khan said Khan was disqualified from running for political office for five years, AFP reported.

"The ECP has declared Imran Khan was involved in corrupt practices," said Gohar Khan after the verdict, adding: "We are going to challenge it in the Islamabad high court right now."

The verdict reads as follows:

As a sequel to our abovementioned findings, facts available on record and keeping in view the argument of learned counsel for parties herein, we are of the considered opinion that the Respondent has become disqualified under Article 63(1)(p) of Constitution read with Section 137,167 and 173 of the Elections Act, 2017, consequently he ceases to be a member of the National Assembly of Pakistan and his seat has become vacant accordingly. As the respondent has made false statements and incorrect declarations, therefore, he has also committed the offence of corrupt practices defined under Sections 167 and 173 of the Elections Act,2017, punishable under Section 174 of the Elections Act, 2017. The office is directed to initiate legal proceedings and to take follow-up action under Section 190(2) of the Elections Act, 2017.