Courts to be cordoned off during Imran’s appearance

ISLAMABAD: The federal capital administration has decided that the Banking Court and Anti-Terrorism Court would be cordoned off tomorrow (Tuesday) during PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s appearance.

No irrelevant person would be allowed to enter the courtroom as long as Imran would be present there.

The sources told The News here Sunday that administration did not want a repeat of Lahore High Court (LHC) where two hundred people had blocked the movement inside a small portion of the compound.

It caused great inconvenience to the litigants and the court. The sources said that the officials concerned are in-touch with the PTI so that the appearance before the court should remain peaceful. The administration has conveyed PTI people the directives of the federal government about the measures to be taken to avoid any untoward incident. A meeting of the senior officials will be held today (Monday) to discuss the arrangements for the appearance of Imran.

The administration has planned to make best possible arrangements for the occasion as no one would be allowed to make rumpus on the day. Islamabad Police have been entrusted the responsibility to make security arrangements during and before arrival of Imran in the vicinity of courts. The Rangers could be called out for the security on need basis, the sources said. In another important development, the FIA will submit in the court that Imran’s medical examination should be carried out in any of the two major hospitals of the federal capital so that the nature of his wound and ailment could be determined by the doctors. The FIA contents that Imran has been receiving treatment from a cancer hospital for his wounds. He has been producing medical certificates of the cancer hospital which is incidentally founded by him and under his control.

It is understood that Imran would resist such medical examination on one or other pretext. The PTI has been keeping the schedule of Imran’s movement and his onward stay secret. It is because of security reasons or other fears, couldn’t be stated. It is yet to be made clear that he would be staying in Bani Gala Islamabad or he would move to Peshawar for further stay.