Punjab, KP polls: SC's larger bench dissolved as four judges recuse themselves

ISLAMABAD: Four judges of a larger bench of the Supreme Court have recused themselves from the hearing on a suo motu case regarding the delay in the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assembly elections, Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial said on Monday.

The development took place as Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan, Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi, Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Yahya Afridi recused themselves from hearing the case.



With their recusal, the nine-member larger bench hearing the suo motu notice was dissolved and a new five-member bench was constituted to resume hearing the case.

During the hearing, CJP Bandial said that the remaining judges in the bench will continue proceedings on suo motu case for interpretation of the Constitution.

This is a developing story and is being updated with more detail.