Imran Khan now enjoys backing of ‘judicial establishment’: Maryam

In the backdrop of "back-to-back relief from courts" to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan, his rival Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz has said the defiant PTI leader has now found shelter in the “judicial establishment”.

Khan, — who was ousted in April last year via a no-confidence motion — on Friday secured a three-day extension in protective bail till March 27 in five cases registered against him in the federal capital. Last week, he secured protective bail in eight terrorism cases and one civil case.

Talking to a delegation of PML-N lawyers wing, who called on her in Lahore on Sunday, Maryam said: “For the first time, I came to know that decisions are made as per the wishes of wives and children,” the scion of the Sharif family's political dynasty taunted the judiciary.

She added that former chief of army staff (COAS) General (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa revealed that the “court made decisions as per the directions of wives.”



Their remnants still exist in the judiciary and Khan relies on them, Maryam said. She asked, “Who is protecting Imran Khan even today?”

It is pertinent to mention here that the PML-N stalwart has been accusing the military establishment of bringing Khan into power.

The PML-N leader said that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was ousted from office for not taking salaries from his son.

In July 2017, Nawaz Sharif stepped down as the prime minister after being disqualified from holding public office by the Supreme Court in a landmark decision on the Panama Papers case.

Announcing its verdict, the five-member bench unanimously disqualified Nawaz for failing to disclose his un-withdrawn receivables constituting assets from UAE-based Capital FZE in his nominations papers for the 2013 General Election, stating that this meant he was not ‘honest’ and ‘truthful’, as per the Constitution.

Maryam asked whether Khan would accept results if her party sweeps the upcoming general elections in Punjab — once a stronghold of the PML-N.

She made the statement following PTI’s severe criticism against the incumbent government after the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) postponed the general elections in Punjab — initially scheduled to be held on April 30 — citing security reasons as the major cause behind the change of plan.

Maryam asked: “Who will give a guarantee that Imran Khan will accept results if PML-N wins elections in Punjab?” She added that the PTI chief may accuse Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif of rigging after the elections.

The PML-N stalwart said that there is no other way to steer the country out of the crisis but the holding elections for political stability.

She also reiterated that the elections will be held only after the scales of justice are balanced.

Berating the former prime minister, Maryam claimed that Khan was brought into power through "facilitators".

Those who brought him into power, later realised they committed a big mistake, she added.

During her interaction with the delegation, the PML-N leader also said that the deposed premier dissolved the provincial assemblies of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to create anarchy and chaos in the country.

She termed Khan a “mentally ill person” and said that then-Punjab CM Parvez Elahi did not want to dissolve the provincial assembly.