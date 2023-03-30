S Waziristan martial artist wins gold medal in US

WANA: Arsalan Asad from Upper South Waziristan tribal district has won a gold medal in the New York Metropolitan Taekwondo Championships in the United States.

Arsalan Asad played two fights against American opponents and won the gold medal in the event held at Resort World Catskills, New York. He named the gold medal after his late coach Muhammad Zaar Khan Mehsud, who had been brutally targeted by extremists about three months ago.