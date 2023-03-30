Promotion of higher education top priority: governor

LAHORE: Pro-Vice Chancellor of Cambridge University Professor Dr Kamal Ahmed Munir called on Governor Balighur Rehman here on Wednesday at Governor’s House.

In the meeting, issues of mutual interest, increasing bilateral cooperation and improvement of education were discussed. Speaking on the occasion, Governor Balighur Rehman said that the promotion of higher education in the country is the top priority of the government, adding that all possible efforts are being made to bring it on a par with international standards. He said that it is a matter of great honour for the country that Dr Kamal Ahmed Munir of Pakistani origin is the pro-vice chancellor of an ancient and prestigious institution like Cambridge University.

He said that Prof Dr Kamal Ahmed Munir has guided many Pakistani PhD scholars as research supervisor, who are serving in the world’s major and renowned universities. He congratulated Prof Dr Kamal Ahmed Munir on receiving Tamgha-i-Imtiaz on March 23 in recognition of his meritorious services in the field of education.

The governor invited Professor Dr Kamal as the Chancellor to share the experience of Cambridge University with the Vice-Chancellors of Punjab for the improvement of the education sector. He underscored the need to start an exchange programme between Cambridge University and Punjab universities.

The governor told Prof Dr Kamal Ahmad Munir that Pakistani universities are performing well in international rankings. He also informed Pro Dr Kamal Munir that he has formed 7 consortia in important areas including IT education, Environment, Women Empowerment and character building in the universities with the aim of sending recommendations to the government for improvement in these sectors and strengthening linkages between academia and industry.

Dr Kamal said that the cooperation between Cambridge University and Punjab universities will be enhanced through the exchange programme. He said that it is very important to acquaint Pakistani students with modern and international standard education and the exchange programme will prove to be an important step towards this.