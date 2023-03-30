Free flour supply being improved, says Punjab CM

LAHORE/DERA GHAZI KHAN: Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited Dera Ghazi Khan to monitor provision of free flour programme on Wednesday.

Mohsin Naqvi visited free flour distribution centre being established at Government Postgraduate College of Commerce and Model Bazaar and listened to the complaints of the people present at the centre. He passed ordered to further improve their arrangements.

The caretaker CM expressed his anger over the lack of facilities and arrangements at the centre in comparison to the number of citizens present at the centre.

Mohsin Naqvi ordered to transfer Deputy Commissioner DG Khan over disorder and public rush. He ordered to increase facilities and arrangements at the centre according to the number of citizens. He supervised flour distribution there and appealed to the women to make a queue so that flour can be distributed among men and women accordingly.

He inspected flour distribution process and inquired from the citizens about the facilities available at the centre. The women apprised the CM of the problems being faced by them with regard to collecting flour at the centre. Mohsin Naqvi noted down their problems and issued directions for their prompt resolution to the quarters concerned.

He also inspected arrangements being made for the distribution of flour at the centre and also checked quality and weight of flour.

Talking with the media persons, the chief minister said that there were some issues at the established centres for the distribution of flour which would be resolved at the earliest and supply of flour is being further improved. He remarked that the problems which had been identified at the centres would be solved as soon as possible.

Mohsin Naqvi stated that financial assistance amounting to Rs1 million each would be given to the heirs of those who died during stampede and during flour distribution process. Mohsin Naqvi said that flood caused huge damage to the fields and fruits and we are importing fruits from Iran. Commissioner DG Khan, RPO DG Khan and concerned officials were also present on the occasion.

FLOUR CENTRES START WORKING at 6AM: On the directions of the caretaker chief minister, free flour supply centres opened Wednesday at 6am across the province. Commissioners, RPOs, deputy commissioners, and DPOs visited flour distribution points in their cities and monitored the process.

Meanwhile, provincial ministers and advisers have also been assigned responsibilities to improve the process of flour distribution. Provincial Minister of Education Mansoor Qadir has been assigned to Sargodha, Provincial Minister of C&W Bilal Ahsan to Multan, Provincial Minister of Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Dr Jawad Akram to Gujranwala, Auqaf and Religious Affairs minister Syed Azfar Ali Nasir to Sahiwal, Local Government minister Ibrahim Murad to Dera Ghazi Khan, Industries minister SM Tanveer to Faisalabad, Provincial Minister of Information and Culture Amir Mir to Lahore, Provincial Minister of Primary and Secondary Healthcare Dr Jamal Nasir to Rawalpindi, and Provincial Adviser on Youth Affairs and Sports Wahab Riaz to Bahawalpur Division for the assessment of the distribution of free flour to the indigent stratum.

Provincial ministers and advisers have started visiting the assigned divisions to review the supply of free flour.