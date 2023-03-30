172 employees of LWMC dismissed

LAHORE: Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) dismissed 172 employees due to persistent absenteeism here on Wednesday.

Officials said as per the notification, 125 regular employees have been sent back to MCL whereas 47 insourced staff has been terminated. LWMC CEO Babar Sahib Din said that carelessness in the matter of cleanliness of the City will not be tolerated at any cost. The entire system of LWMC was being monitored in a digitalised manner.

He said attendance of workers in the field, time of vehicle departure and arrival from workshop were being monitored through modern online applications. During the last three months, more than 400 employees have been sent home for taking long leave without notice, he said, adding digital registration of stock has also been formally started.

The CEO said that all the workshops were being monitored with the help of modern CCTV cameras. He said as per the company policy, any employee being absent for 30 consecutive days will be dismissed from service without notice. CEO Babar Sahib Din said that due to strict digital monitoring, there was a significant improvement in the attendance and operational working of the workers.