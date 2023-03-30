Pindi Stadium to host four internationals against NZ

ISLAMABAD: Pindi Cricket Stadium will host four international matches during the forthcoming New Zealand tour to Pakistan as the second ODI scheduled for April 30 has also been allotted to the busy venue that recently hosted the most number of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2023 matches.

Earlier, Pindi Stadium was to host two T20 internationals on April 20 and April 24 and the first One-day international of the five-match series on April 26. Now the Pindi Stadium will also host the second ODI on April 30.

Karachi’s National Bank Arena will now host the last three ODIs against New Zealand on May 3, 5, and 7. “Yes, we have decided to make some adjustments in the tour itinerary for the New Zealand series as Pindi Stadium will now host four internationals – two T20 and two ODI internationals. The first three T20 matches will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium Lahore on April 14, 15, and April 17 with Pindi Stadium will be hosting two T20s on April 20, and 24. The first two ODI against New Zealand will also be staged at the Pindi Stadium on April 26 and April 30 with Karachi to host ODIs on May 3, 5, and May 7,” a source within the PCB confirmed to 'The News'.

The well-informed source also confirmed The News story published a few days back that Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has tabled a long-term solution to India and Pakistan's long-standing stance of not traveling to the respective countries for ICC or ACC events.

The PCB Management Committee headed by Najam Sethi has suggested that both countries should be allowed to play against each other in any ICC or ACC events at neutral venues of their liking. “Say if India selects UAE to play their September Asia Cup matches, Pakistan should be allowed to play their ICC World Cup matches in a neutral place of their choice. Pakistan picks Bangladesh as a possible neutral venue to play the ODI World Cup matches originally scheduled in India in October.

Pakistan has also been allotted to host the Champions Trophy in 2025. India will then be free to play their Champions Trophy matches at the neutral venue of their choice.